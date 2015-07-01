Pope Francis conducts a mass before presenting palliums to Archbishops in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis urged Europe's leaders on Wednesday to make responsible decisions to resolve the Greek crisis, saying they had to keep human dignity at the centre of the debate.

A Vatican statement said the pope was worried about the social implications of the crisis and its effects on families.

"The dignity of the human person must remain at the centre of every political and technical debate as well as in the making of responsible decisions," it said, adding that the pope was calling on all the faithful to pray for the Greek people.

