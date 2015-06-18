LISBON Portugal is committed to finding a solution to Greece's financing crisis within the European Union framework, minister and government spokesman Luis Marques Guedes said on Thursday.

When asked during a news briefing whether Portugal was working on a contingency plan in case of a Greek default, Marques Guedes said only that "the government is watchful of any turbulence and will deal with it if and when it occurs".

He said the government was part of a joint effort to find an EU-wide solution, "because it is the European Union that has to deal with that problem".

