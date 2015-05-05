Portugal's finance minister said on Tuesday that Greece's euro zone partners expect Athens to stay in the currency union and are not discussing alternative scenarios.

"Our central scenario is that Greece continues to stay in the euro zone...because it is what the Greek people want," Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said at an event in London.

"We are not discussing any other alternative, even though such a scenario would be worrying for everyone."

Albuquerque added that a meeting of euro zone's finance ministers on May 11 was not a hard deadline for an agreement on the reforms required to unblock bailout cash for Greece.

"Next Monday is not a key date...The Eurogroup can reconvene at any time."