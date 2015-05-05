Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumble
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
Portugal's finance minister said on Tuesday that Greece's euro zone partners expect Athens to stay in the currency union and are not discussing alternative scenarios.
"Our central scenario is that Greece continues to stay in the euro zone...because it is what the Greek people want," Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said at an event in London.
"We are not discussing any other alternative, even though such a scenario would be worrying for everyone."
Albuquerque added that a meeting of euro zone's finance ministers on May 11 was not a hard deadline for an agreement on the reforms required to unblock bailout cash for Greece.
"Next Monday is not a key date...The Eurogroup can reconvene at any time."
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
STRASBOURG Britain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
LONDON British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.