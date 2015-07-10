Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) meets with leader of the centre-left To Potami party Stavros Theodorakis at his office in Maximos Mansion in Athens July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ATHENS Greek centrist party To Potami will back a government blueprint of fiscal reforms submitted in parliament to secure desperately needed aid from international lenders to stave off bankruptcy, a spokesman said.

"Certainly we will authorise the prime minister to bring a deal," spokesman Dimitris Tsiodras told Reuters after the party's parliamentary group met.

To Potami has 17 seats in Greece's 300-member parliament.

Greece has tabled a gameplan of tax and fiscal reform in parliament, seeking approval to use it as a basis of talks with international lenders for 53.5 billion euros in aid over the next three years.

(Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams)