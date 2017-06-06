ATHENS Greece will launch a new tender competition for the privatisation of its natural gas grid operator DEFSA in June, Energy Minister George Stathakis said on Tuesday.

Stathakis announced the tender in an interview with Greek news website liberal.gr without disclosing details.

The privatisation of DESFA is part of a drive by Greece to sell state assets, which is a significant condition of the country's bailout by the European Union and IMF.

Greece and its biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum had previously agreed to sell 66 percent of DESFA to Azerbaijan's SOCAR for 400 million euros (£350 million) but that deal collapsed in November after Athens raised DESFA's tariffs by less than SOCAR had expected and SOCAR demanded a lower price.

