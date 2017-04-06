China's Fosun joins bid battle for Faberge owner Gemfields
China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds.
ATHENS Greece is seeking a financial adviser for the sale of a 5 percent stake in its biggest telecoms operator OTE (OTEr.AT), its privatisation agency (HRADF) said on Thursday.
The sale is a condition of Greece's international bailout.
OTE, a former national monopoly, is now 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagais)
China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds.
LONDON British housebuilder Bellway said demand for its homes did not slow in the run-up to a June 8 national election, bucking a trend which generally sees some buyers put off purchases ahead of the uncertainty of a vote.
STOCKHOLM Shares in measurement technology and software firm Hexagon AB soared to a record high on Wednesday after a newspaper report said it had held talks on a possible sale to a U.S. or European rival which could value the Swedish company at about $20 billion (15.7 billion pounds).