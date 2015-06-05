ATHENS A proposal by Greece's EU/IMF lenders for a cash-for-reforms deals has not taken into account four months of talks between the two sides and would bring back the austerity rejected by Greek voters, a Greek government official said.

"The Greek government's proposal .... encompasses the convergence achieved in the Brussels Group. This is the framework for a mutually acceptable agreement that would ensure the funding of the Greek economy," the official said.

"In contrast, the lenders' proposal bypasses the four-month-long negotiations and takes (Athens) back to the bailout programme which was rejected in the January 25 elections."

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by George Georgiopoulos)