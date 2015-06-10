BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Wednesday the latest Greek reform proposal to unblock fresh lending was not what was agreed a week ago and the ball was clearly in Athens' court to deliver something else.

Greece is quickly running out of money and needs to reach a deal on cash-for-reforms with its creditors to avoid defaulting on its debt at the end of the month, when it may have to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary Fund.

"Technical work continues to try to breach the differences between the different positions and create conditions for a unanimous agreement between all 19 members of the euro zone," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

"For this final push the Commission is of the view that the ball is now clearly in the court of the Greek government which needs to follow up on the agreement at the meeting with President Juncker last Wednesday night," he told a briefing.

"EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici informed Greek government representatives yesterday afternoon that their latest suggestions do not reflect the state of discussions between President Juncker and Prime Minister Tsipras on Wednesday night and those between Commissioner Moscovici and the Greek ministers on Monday afternoon," Schinas said.

($1 = 0.8841 euros)

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)