Protesters carry a gigantic Greek flag during a rally in front of the parliament building calling on the government to clinch a deal with its international creditors and secure Greece's future in the Eurozone, in Athens, Greece, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Liakos/Intimenews

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has attacked the stance of "certain" creditors as "strange" because they rejected proposals presented by Athens to bridge a budget gap, a government official said on Wednesday.

Tsipras made the comments before heading to Brussels to meet the chiefs of Greece's three creditor institutions - the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the official said in a statement.

It did not say which proposals Tsipras was referring to, and which of the three institutions he was blaming for the deadlock.

"The non-acceptance of offsetting measures has never happened before. Neither in Ireland nor in Portugal. Nowhere!" the official quoted Tsipras as saying. "This strange attitude can only mean one of two things: either they do not want an agreement or they are serving specific interests in Greece."

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)