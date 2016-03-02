Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos addresses journalists during a news conference at the ministry in Athens, Greece, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BRUSSELS The immediate benefits of a Greek participation in the European Central Bank's government bond-buying programme, called quantitative easing (QE), are not clear, but it would be a good signal for investors, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said.

Tsakalotos was responding to a question from a European Parliament deputy during a hearing. He said he did not know to what extent the ECB could buy Greek government bonds on the secondary market and what the effect would be.

"If the ECB included us in the QE programme or reinforced waiver, irrespective of the actual economic effect in the short run, it would have a very important symbolic effect," Tsakalotos said.

He added that what Greece needed the most now was a signal to investors that "things are working".

