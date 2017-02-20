BRUSSELS Greece will take relief measures in exchange for further reforms legislated for after 2019, a Greek government official said on Monday after Athens and its lenders reached a deal to resume negotiations over its bailout review.

"For whatever measures we pre-legislate, we will at the same time legislate offsetting measures which will not add even half a euro of austerity," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)