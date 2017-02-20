Russia's military says it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month.
BRUSSELS Greece will take relief measures in exchange for further reforms legislated for after 2019, a Greek government official said on Monday after Athens and its lenders reached a deal to resume negotiations over its bailout review.
"For whatever measures we pre-legislate, we will at the same time legislate offsetting measures which will not add even half a euro of austerity," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
LONDON Customers at British retail banks risk facing disruption in day-to-day banking as major lenders ring-fence their high street businesses from investment banking operations , the Bank of England said on Friday.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.