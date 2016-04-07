European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici speaks during a news conference with Portugal's Finance minister Mario Centeno (not pictured) in Lisbon, Portugal March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

BRUSSELS Talks between Greece and euro zone lenders on Greek economic reforms are proceeding well, the European commissioner for economic affairs said on Thursday.

"It is very encouraging that we advance well and we make substantial progress on very concrete points," Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters in Brussels.

Representatives of Greece's official lenders have this week resumed talks with the Greek government on how to tackle non-performing loans in the banking system and pension and income tax reforms, as part of a bailout programme.

Moscovici said he hoped for a positive outcome from talks "as soon as possible".

