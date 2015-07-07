FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
BRUSSELS All 28 national leaders of the European Union will meet in Brussels on Sunday for a summit that could sign off on a new bailout deal for Greece, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday.
"We can achieve an agreement on Sunday," he said after leaders of the 19 countries in the euro zone held an emergency summit. "I'm not pessimistic."
He said it was now up to Greece to come up with proposals.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.