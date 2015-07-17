Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
ATHENS Greek Labour Minister Panos Skourletis is set to become energy minister to replace Panagiotis Lafazanis, one of the hardline lawmakers in the ruling Syriza party who rebelled in Thursday's bailout vote in parliament, a government source said on Friday.
Lafazanis, a leading member of a leftist faction in Syriza, was one of three ministers and deputy ministers to vote against a tough bailout package Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed with European partners on Monday.
His departure is expected to be announced as part of a wider reshuffle that should see Deputy Labour Minister Dimitris Stratoulis, who played a key role in pensions and Deputy Defence Minister Costas Isychos both replaced.
Deputy Finance Minister Nadia Valavani, who also voted against the bailout, resigned before the vote and is also expected to be replaced.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by James Mackenzie)
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.