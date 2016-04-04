ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told his lawmakers on Monday that the country's first bailout review will be completed by April 22, quelling concerns after the leak of a transcript on IMF tactics highlighting differences among lenders.

"April will be a month of developments. It is the last difficult turning which we will successfully traverse. The review will be concluded by April 22," he said.

Bailout talks resumed in Athens on Monday. Euro zone finance ministers are expected to assess Greece's fiscal and reform progress on April 22.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou)