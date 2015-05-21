RIGA German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande held "friendly and constructive" talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that focussed on Athens' completing its current bailout, a German government spokesman said on Friday.

The three, who met for two hours late at night during an EU summit in Riga, agreed that Athens should continue its talks with its creditor institutions, while the three leaders also agreed to keep in close contact with each other.

