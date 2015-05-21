RIGA Talks between the leaders of Greece, Germany and France brought Athens closer to a settlement with its creditors, a Greek government official said on Friday, adding that differences remained on familiar issues.

"We are closer to a deal," the official said after two hours of late-night discussions between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the leaders of the euro zone's two biggest economies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

Berlin and Paris issued matching statements saying the focus of the talks had been on Greece completing its current bailout programme, a move that would release funds it needs to avoid bankruptcy. The Greek official said Tsipras won assurances of help in accelerating progress to a long-term solution to the crisis and said extending the current package was not discussed.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)