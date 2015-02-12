EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
ATHENS Germany's European Affairs minister, Michael Roth, will visit Athens to meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Chountis on Friday, the Greek foreign ministry said on Thursday.
It would be the first visit to Greece by a German minister since Greeks elected the radical left-wing government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
Greece and Germany are currently at an impasse over Tsipras's demands for an end to European-imposed austerity and a renegotiation of Greece's debt burden.
(This story corrects to say "said on Thursday" in the first paragraph.)
(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt Editing by Deepa Babington.)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.