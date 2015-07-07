FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
MOSCOW Athens has not asked Moscow for financial help though the two have discussed joint investments, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday.
"Greece has not asked for any help, we haven't discussed such an issue," he told reporters.
On Monday, President Vladimir Putin and Christine Lagarde, managing director at the International Monetary Fund, discussed Greece. Putin's spokesman said the call was not linked to any potential Russian help for Greece.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Stonestreet)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.