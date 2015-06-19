MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Friday Russia would have to hear a proposal from Greece before taking any actions, after a Russian official was quoted as saying Russia could consider offering financial support to Greece.

Asked whether Russia would be ready to offer aid, Dmitry Peskov urged reporters to wait for the conclusion of talks between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Friday.

"To address this question, we first need to hear some kind of proposal, some kind of initiative from our Greek partners. Let's wait first for the talks .. and then we will inform you," he said during a daily conference call.

