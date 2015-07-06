FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras discussed by phone on Monday the results of a referendum in which Greeks overwhelmingly rejected the bailout terms proposed by international creditors, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The statement did not mention any potential Russian financial support for cash-strapped Greece.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .