FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
ATHENS Greece sees no issues in being able to pay public sector salaries in July, Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas said on Tuesday.
"We are not facing any particular problem in paying public sector salaries (on July 13)," Mardas told state TV ERT. "Based on what we know so far, they can be paid normally."
Mardas stressed again that the Greek government was not making plans for a haircut on bank deposits.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.