A pensioner holds his priority ticket as he waits to receive part of his pension at a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ATHENS Greece sees no issues in being able to pay public sector salaries in July, Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas said on Tuesday.

"We are not facing any particular problem in paying public sector salaries (on July 13)," Mardas told state TV ERT. "Based on what we know so far, they can be paid normally."

Mardas stressed again that the Greek government was not making plans for a haircut on bank deposits.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Matt Robinson)