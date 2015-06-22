French Minister of Finance Michel Sapin arrives at the committee on economic and monetary affairs in Brussels, Belgium, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

PARIS Progress is being made towards solving Greece's debt crisis, France's finance minister said on Monday, while noting that a solution without the International Monetary Fund was not currently possible.

"Reaching an agreement requires that each side evolves. If each side stays in its position, an agreement is not possible," Michel Sapin told Radio France Internationale. "It is this evolution which is taking place, and I believe that work is taking place and in good conditions."

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made a new offer on a reforms package to foreign creditors on Sunday, signalling 11th-hour concessions to break a deadlock that has pushed Greece to the brink of bankruptcy.

