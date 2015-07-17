Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
PARIS French Finance Minister Michel Sapin reaffirmed Paris' view on Friday that Greece needs debt relief to allow it to get its economy back on its feet.
Sapin told Europe 1 radio that relief could involve measures such as an extension of maturities, lengthening of the grace period on repayment, or easing of interest rates.
He ruled out any write-off of Greek loans, saying that as a creditor, France wanted to ensure it got its money back.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.