French Finance Minister Michel Sapin arrives at a euro zone finance ministers meeting on the situation in Greece in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

PARIS French Finance Minister Michel Sapin reaffirmed Paris' view on Friday that Greece needs debt relief to allow it to get its economy back on its feet.

Sapin told Europe 1 radio that relief could involve measures such as an extension of maturities, lengthening of the grace period on repayment, or easing of interest rates.

He ruled out any write-off of Greek loans, saying that as a creditor, France wanted to ensure it got its money back.

