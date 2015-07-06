French Finance minister Michel Sapin leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

WARSAW French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday it was too early to draw any conclusions about the proposals the Greek government will make in renewed negotiations with international creditors.

"We're waiting to see what Greeks will say. The actual proposals matter," Sapin, speaking through an interpreter, said after a meeting with his Polish and German counterparts in Warsaw.

"It will be hard to find an answer to this difficult situation, it lies in a strengthening of the union, of cooperation, also of the eurozone," he said.

"The fact that we see problems does not mean we will succumb to those problems. The best answer to this difficult situation is further work on things we're already working on so we can move forward."

(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)