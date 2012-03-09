Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
NICE, France French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Friday that Greece's debt crisis had been solved after Athens won strong acceptance from private creditors for a bond swap deal.
"I would like to say how happy I am that a solution to the Greek crisis, which has weighed on the economic and financial situation in Europe and the world for months, has been found," Sarkozy said in the southern city of Nice.
"Today the problem is solved," he added. "A page in the financial crisis is turning."
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.