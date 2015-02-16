BRUSSELS Greece and its creditors made little progress in recent days towards an interim funding deal, officials involved in the talks said, citing wide differences over how the Athens government can deliver on election promises and satisfy lenders.

Euro zone finance ministers began a meeting in Brussels to discuss what the Greek government, elected last month on promises of ending austerity and onerous credit terms, is prepared to do to continue to get more loans from the euro zone.

But with a deadline looming in the form of the expiry of the current funding package on Feb. 28, there was little optimism among those who took part in preparatory talks since Friday.

"The best possible outcome for tonight would be an agreement to continue technical discussions and that we will continue to try to find more common ground and then come back to the issues in a few days," said one senior euro zone official involved.

"But euro zone countries could also say that, no, there is no basis for continuing such discussions."

The more ambitious goal for Monday was for Greece to ask for an extension of the current loans-for-reforms programme, to buy itself time to negotiate a new deal without losing its funding.

Officials said a technical extension of 4-5 months was discussed - but not agreed on - during the preparatory talks. So was a Greek proposal to loosen its budget so that its surplus before debt servicing fell to 1.5 percent of GDP from 3 percent.

"There is some flexibility and sufficient support among member states to go lower on the primary surplus target, but not clear how much," a second senior euro zone official said.

Greece has signalled it could stick to some 70 percent of the measures the previous government had agreed to in exchange for loans, but change the remaining 30 percent.

"There is still a lot of disagreement on what this 30 percent and 70 percent should be," the second official said. "The biggest issues are in the labour markets -- the pledges of the new government to increase the minimum wage, to increase pensions, its resistance to privatisation."

Athens has already been effectively cut off from market funding because of investor concerns over government pledges to roll back some of the reforms made over the last four years in exchange for a 240-billion euro international bailout.

Euro zone officials also said that a recent slide in taxes being collected made it hard to assess when Greece would run out of cash if it did not strike a deal on a bailout extension.

Talks over the weekend that were supposed to establish what common ground there was between Greece and its creditors, were inconclusive: "There wasn't much progress, because on the Greek side they are completely unprepared," the first official said.

"They have not even looked into the current programme."

