ISTANBUL German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that if Greece did not want a new aid programme, "then that's it", adding that he expected to hear something binding from Athens on Wednesday.

He denied reports that Greece had come to an agreement with the European Commission and said the Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers would not negotiate a new programme for Athens when it meets on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)