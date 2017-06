BRUSSELS German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the implementation of reforms was the top priority for Greece and the question of debt was often used as an excuse.

"In the end, the reform measures are decisive... that's what it's about. The debt question is always used as an excuse. The debts are not a problem for this decade. It is important that Greece gets onto a path of growth," he said.

After a meeting of European finance ministers, Schaeuble also said Greece's medium-term primary surplus had not yet been defined for the time after its aid programme and added he had no intention of criticising Italy in public about its deficit.

