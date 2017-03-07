Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
BERLIN Greece must decide whether it wants to remain in the euro zone, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, adding Berlin is open to discussing debt relief for Athens in 2018 if such a step is needed.
He also said debt relief for Greece was not an issue at the moment and the goal was to complete the programme review.
"If the agreement is adhered to by all sides, I am confident it will work," Schaeuble told reporters in Berlin.
He referred to the Eurogroup agreement from May 2016 that debt relief should, as a matter of principle, be looked at from 2018 and if, contrary to expectations, it is needed, such measures could be introduced.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
LONDON The deluge of cash poured into the euro zone economy in recent years by the European Central Bank appears to have finally resulted in solid - and more importantly, steady - economic growth, along with rising inflationary pressures.
LONDON British inflation is more sensitive to changes in the value of sterling and commodity prices than existing economic models suggest, Bank of England official Kristin Forbes said in a research paper released on Friday.