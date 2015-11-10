BRUSSELS German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he wants the euro zone to pay out 10 billion euros ($10.73 billion) to Greece for the recapitalisation of its banks by the start of next week.

"We are trying to make possible the payment of the 10 billion euros which we have agreed in principle, by the start of next week," Schaeuble told reporters in Brussels.

He also said EU finance ministers had held a basic discussion on Britain's possible referendum on EU membership but that talks on that were not a matter for finance ministers.

"First, let us see what (British Prime Minister) Mr (David) Cameron is writing. Then negotiations will be held but not on the level of finance ministers," he said.

