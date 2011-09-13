BERLIN Europe will help Greece reform if it meets criteria set by the "troika" of creditor institutions, but it cannot do more than that, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a newspaper.

"We have great respect for the efforts of the Greek government, but cannot go with aid beyond that which was agreed," he said in comments to be published in Rheinische Post on Wednesday.

"It is up to Greece," he added. "If Greece consistently implements the reforms and consolidation steps agreed, it will be able to stand on its own feet," he said.

The leaders of Greece, France and Germany are set to telephone on Wednesday, amid renewed talk among euro zone policymakers about a Greek default prompted by the country's failure to meet the fiscal goals set out in its EU/IMF bailout.

In his interview, Schaeuble said that the European Union would move towards closer economic coordination on competitiveness and fiscal discipline in the years ahead but not a central government.

"In the coming years there will be no government, in a strict sense, on the euro zone level -- much less on the EU level," he told the paper. "We do not want a European super state."

Schaeuble also called speculation he could become finance minister for the European Union "absurd." German magazine Focus had reported on Saturday that Schaeuble was the favourite to succeed Eurogroup leader Jean-Claude Juncker.

Juncker, Luxembourg's veteran prime minister who also coordinates finance ministers from the 17 Eurogroup countries, is due to give up the chairmanship in January and has said the currency bloc needs a full-time person for the job.

