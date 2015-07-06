BELGRADE The four Greek-owned banks in Serbia have no liquidity problems and no major outflows of deposits were recorded, the central bank said on Monday.

"No withdrawals of assets by parent banks were recorded and no major withdrawals of savings deposits were recorded," the central bank said in a statement.

It also said the Greek crisis had no major impact on the domestic FX market. The dinar on Monday at 1430 GMT traded at the rate of 120.05 to euro or around 0.25 percent stronger that the previous close on Friday.

(This version of the story corrects to "by" from "from" in paragraph two to show Greek parent banks have not made withdrawals from operations in Serbia)

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Janet Lawrence)