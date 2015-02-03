PRAGUE Slovakia will insist on maintaining "red lines" with Greece in talks over the country's debt, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday.

"I believe that we have to insist, with self-confidence, on what are the so-called red lines which cannot be crossed," Kazimir said in a televised news conference.

"For us, it is, of course, maintaining the size of the registered debt, which is written on the books of the (European Financial Stability Facility)."

Greece's new government has dropped calls for a write-off of its foreign debt and proposed ending a standoff with its official creditors by swapping the debt for growth-linked bonds.

