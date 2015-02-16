PRAGUE Euro zone finance ministers are headed for a tough and emotional debate with Greece on Monday with no clear outcome, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on his Twitter account.

"We are clearly headed towards tough, complicated and emotional negotiations," Kazimir said.

"We want to reach a deal with Greece. A deal, however, cannot put euro zone and member states at risk."

Euro zone finance ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday over Greece's refusal to extend a bailout programme expiring at the end of February. A lack of an extension or a new programme could lead to a credit crunch that may force Greece out of the euro zone.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)