RIGA Greece has until the end of June to reach a funding deal with its international creditors, who are still waiting for the country's reform proposals that would contain details and numbers, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said.

"If it continues in this way, I have no, almost no expectations for today. This meeting will be about where we stand at the moment, what need's to be done. That's all," Kazimir told reporters.

"(I feel) a little bit tired (about Greece) on this issue...," he said on entering a meeting of eur zone finance ministers that is to assess progress in talks on funding for the cash-strapped country.

"(On reforms) you know, we talk and the substance is missing. And this is a problem. This is a crucial problem. And we are waiting for the real proposals and the real figures and time is running, running. We have no time for diplomatic or political chit chat," he said.

"We have time, two months, until the end of June. This is the final date. The end of June is the most important date."

