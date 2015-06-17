BRATISLAVA Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday he expected no agreement between Greece and its euro zone partners on Thursday and the talks may fail completely, but a miracle could still happen and agreement be found.

Kazimir told a news conference that attacks by Greek government on its international partners were unparalleled, and the situation could end up in a break-up with the indebted country.

"Verbal attacks by the Greek government are unprecedented," Kazimir said. "It is unbelievable that the group that came into the Greek government knew how to put so much negative energy into the negotiations with creditors from euro zone countries and international institutions, and now all effort may fly out of the chimney."

"Still there are a few days for a miracle to happen and an agreement to be reached."

"We are ready to meet, we will be there on Thursday and we have an obligation to talk until the last day when we can still avert the scenario that is unfortunately gaining a realistic shape."

