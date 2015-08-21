Slovakia's incoming Prime Minister and leader of the left-wing Smer party Robert Fico takes his oath on the Slovak Constitution during the initial session of the new National Council of the Slovak Republic in Bratislava April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

BRATISLAVA Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Friday euro zone partners have to believe that any Greek government will implement reforms underpinning aid for the indebted country.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on Thursday, hoping to strengthen his hold on power in snap elections after seven months in office in which he fought Greece's creditors for a better bailout deal but had to cave in.

Kazimir, a long-time critic of Greek policies under Tsipras, said on Twitter he respected his decision to quit but added:

"I can't help feeling it's a bit cynical timing to do it immediately after the 1st disbursement," he said, referring to new bailout funds for Greece, which Athens received on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova,; Writing by Jan Lopatka,; Editing by Michael Kahn)