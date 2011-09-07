BRATISLAVA Greece seems to be failing to meet the conditions for receiving funds from its 110 billion euro ($154 billion) bailout package agreed last year, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Wednesday.

Radicova joined a growing chorus of critics, including the head of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund who said earlier on Wednesday that Athens' IMF/EU programme was not working.

"Concerning Greece, it does not seem that they are managing to meet the criteria, and the conditions are clear," Radicova told reporters after a government meeting.

"Countries must meet conditions in order for financial aid to be provided," she said.

Germany, the bloc's paymaster, has said results from an inspection by the European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund and the European Commission must be positive for Greece to get cash from the next tranche of the bailout programme.

This 'troika' of international lenders is due to restart talks with Greece in mid-September after disagreement over why Athens has fallen behind in cutting its budget deficit.

Slovaks refused to join the first Greek bailout last year, calling its richer euro zone peer profligate. They have been seeking tough conditions in return for taking part in the planned second bailout for Athens.

The Dutch government, also critical of euro zone bailouts, said on Wednesday it wants countries which break the budget rules to be given the option to leave the single currency area.

(Reporting by Martin Santa, editing by Jan Lopatka/Ruth Pitchford)