British government cuts stake in Lloyds Bank to below 2 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC to less than 2 percent, putting the lender on track to be in full private ownership within weeks.
BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers decided on Tuesday they could not extend Greece's bailout programme beyond midnight (2200 GMT), Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Twitter following the end of a Eurogroup conference call.
"Last deadline for Greece programme extension was weekend. Due to parliamentary procedures, unable to extend programme beyond today," Kazimir wrote.
LONDON Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years' time, dealing a major blow to the British company.