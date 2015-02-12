EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BRUSSELS Greece is confident of reaching a deal with European partners but will not extend the current bailout programme, a Greek official reiterated on Thursday after late-night talks in Brussels ended without agreement.
The official repeated that Greece was committed to reforms and would not seek further loans.
"We have covered a lot of ground," the official told reporters. "But we don't want to extend the current programme, we are looking for a new programme."
Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet again on Monday to find a way forward to resolving Greece's crisis.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.