Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos arrives to attend an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

MADRID Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday that he was confident a deal between Greece and its euro zone creditors would be reached in the coming days.

Speaking at an event in Madrid, De Guindos added that such an agreement was vital.

Talks between Athens and European Union and IMF lenders on more aid for the country have deadlocked over their demands for Greece to implement reforms.

