PARIS Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said he was certain a deal would be reached between Athens and its creditors, with a Greek exit from the euro zone excluded.

He was speaking on the panel of a conference at the OECD think tank in Paris where Portuguese Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque suggested negotiations could be concluded "today, tomorrow, very shortly".

"I am totally sure that we will reach an agreement with Greece. I am totally sure. The euro zone is a club where you can check in but you cannot check out," de Guindos told an audience of policy-makers and journalists.

"My impression is that we will be able to reach an agreement that will be beneficial to Greece and the rest of the eurozone," he said, adding: "It is very clear that Grexit is not on the table."

Portugal's Albuquerque said Greece's creditors were making a huge push to reach an accord but that further efforts to find a compromise could be necessary.

"We need to find a way which is acceptable for both parts, knowing that it involves, maybe crossing some lines, and that may be necessary," she said.

However Jason Furman, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, struck a more cautious note, saying that Greece remained a "potential accident".

"It would be a mistake to think it would be just contained to Greece," he said, noting that policy-makers had already been caught wrong-footed in recent years by contagion from the sub-prime debt crisis.

Also cautious, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that an exit of Greece from the euro zone could still not be excluded and that bridging the gap between Athens and its creditors remained difficult.

"You can never say it ("Grexit") is not an option, but it is not the aim. The aim is to come to a common understanding," he said on the margins of the OECD conference.

"I do believe they are working very hard to get somewhere, but at the same time they (the Greeks) have made so many promises in the elections and afterwards in parliament ... that it's difficult to bridge the gap," he added.

