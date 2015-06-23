Protesters occupy the exterior of the parliament during a rally in Athens June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

ATHENS Greek lawmakers might refuse to back the latest offer by the government to its international creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal, the deputy speaker of parliament said on Tuesday.

Greece took a step back from the brink on Monday by presenting new budget proposals that euro zone leaders welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement to unlock frozen aid and avert a looming default.

But Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, elected in January on a pledge to end austerity, will probably have to keep his Syriza party onside for a deal to stick.

Deputy parliament speaker and Syriza lawmaker Alexis Mitropoulos told Greek Mega TV on Tuesday:

"I believe that this programme as we see it ... is difficult to pass by us."

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias Williams)