ATHENS Any deal between Greece and its lenders concluding its bailout review should not impose additional austerity on the public, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Thursday.

"The Greek government is negotiating with responsibility and resolve ... but all of that must, however, be without any additional burden, and without additional costs for Greek society," he told a news briefing.

Tzanakopoulos said present discussions with lenders were focused on bridging differences over a baseline scenario of Greece's economic performance post 2018.

