LONDON Greece cannot accept the latest proposals for a cash for reforms deal put on the table by its international lenders, Greek Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Friday.

Greece delayed a key debt payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Friday as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras demanded changes to tough terms from international creditors for aid to stave off default.

Stathakis said Greece had the money to pay, but had accepted an offer from the IMF to bundle four payments due in June into a single 1.6 billion euro lump sum due at the end of the month.

"We are looking forward to getting a deal as soon as possible," he told BBC Radio, but said Greece would not accept proposed fiscal adjustments for 2015 and 2016.

"The Greek government cannot accept these new proposals put on the table."

