Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras speaks to journalists of the Greek state broadcaster ERT during an interview at his office at the Maximos Mansion in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's office in Athens, Greece July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Greek Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appeared to rule out stepping down early or ceding power to a national unity government with opposition parties after being forced to abandon election promises and accept painful austerity measures.

In an interview with Greek state television on Tuesday, Tsipras said a prime minister had the duty to fight and tell difficult truths and take hard decisions.

He added: "The worst thing a captain could do while he is steering a ship during a storm, as difficult as it is, would be to abandon the helm."

