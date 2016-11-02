ATHENS Greece's largest labour union GSEE will stage a nationwide strike on December 8 to protest against austerity measures and labour reforms demanded by the country's official lenders as part of a crucial bailout review.

GSEE, which represents about 2 million workers and pensioners in the private sector, said the 24-hour walkout would be a protest against the planned reforms, warning that it would step up labour action.

"We will use all the weapons available to put an end to the criminal measures that have been implemented and the measures which are yet to materialise," GSEE said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos)