FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers expect Greece to file a formal request for a loan from the European Stability Mechanism within hours, Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb said on Tuesday.
"We expect a request for an ESM to be imminent, in a few hours," he told reporters after a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.