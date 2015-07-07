FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
BRUSSELS France's President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday immediate aid is available for Greece but Athens must make serious and credible reform proposals.
"The onus is on Greece to make some proposals. It's up to Europe to show solidarity by giving them a medium-term outlook, with immediate aid," Hollande said on arrival at an emergency meeting of euro zone leaders in Brussels.
"Greece must make serious, credible proposals. We are waiting for them and they have already been announced. They must be fleshed out now. That's the issue for tonight."
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.